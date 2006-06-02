ABC Switches From Buyers To Liars

The online auction service eBay has pulled out of the planned summer reality series Buy It Now, forcing ABC to pull it from the schedule.

The show, about needy families putting prized possessions up for sale on eBay, was slated to debut July 31, airing at 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

Earlier, eBay had been involved in the development of a Sony Pictures Television syndicated strip that, after years of development, never made it to air.

Following eBay’s departure, ABC shifted gears from the feel-good route and announced a deal with FremantleMedia North America to develop an American version of The Con Test, a British game show in which contestants bluff and lie to trick opponents.

No air date was announced.