ABC Sweeps Sunday Night

ABC won every half hour Sunday night in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight ratings. It also built its rating every half-hour, culminating in a 9.7 rating/24 share at 10:30 for Grey's Anatomy.

ABC won the night handily in the demo with a 6.4 rating/17 share. Fox was a distant second next with a 3.2/9 for its animated lineup of Simpsons, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and American Dad.

CBS was third with a 2.9/8 for 60 Minutes and its lineup of procedural dramas. Somewhat unusually for a sweeps period, when the networks set ad rates and usually bring out their big guns, CBS ran two repeats Sunday night, though of strong shows, CSI: Miami and CSI: New York, and against some of the strongest competition on TV, ABC's Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy.



ABC points out that it is the 15th consecutive Sunday it has won the night in the 18-49 demo, which goes a long way to explaining the CBS repeat strategy. ABC, by contrast, will throw an original movie about the bird flu up against Fox powerhouse American Idol Tuesday night.

NBC was fourth Sunday night with a 2.5/7. Crossing Jordan was its top show with a 3.1/8. The WB limped in with a .9/3, led by Charmed with a 1.4/4.