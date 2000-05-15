ABC sweeps up
As expected, the four celebrity versions of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? led ABC to a banner week in the national ratings.
ABC drew its second-largest weekly audience of the season behind only its Super Bowl week numbers in January-averaging 18.3 million viewers and a 6.6 rating/19 share in adults 18-49 for the week-ending May 7.
ABC won its 19th straight week in total viewers and got back on top of the adults 18-49 race in a large way. Millionaire's special May sweeps editions broke all sorts of records last week, including its most-watched episode to date on May 2, when the game averaged 36.1 million viewers.
The four episodes of Millionaire during the week were the four most-watched programs of the week across all networks.
In the adults 18-49 race, FOX followed NBC's second-place finish with a 3.6 rating, CBS averaged a 3.4, UPN pulled a 1.6 and The WB scored a 1.4 in the demo. In total viewers, CBS finished third with an 11.4 million average, followed by FOX at 7.4 million, UPN averaged 3.8 million and The WB was at 3.3 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.