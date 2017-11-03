ABC Supersizes ‘The Middle’ Final Season

ABC has ordered two additional episodes of comedy The Middle, bringing the show’s total order to 24 episodes for the 2017-2018 season.

The Middle is in its ninth and final season. It airs its 200th episode Dec. 5.

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television. Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn star as the parents of the Heck family in Orson, Ind.

Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline created The Middle.

Last week, ABC said it had ordered two additional episodes for Grey’s Anatomy, American Housewife and Black-ish. That brought each series to 24 episodes this season.