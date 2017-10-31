ABC Orders Extra Episodes of ‘Grey’s’, ‘Housewife’ and ‘Black-ish’

ABC has ordered two additional episodes for three series from ABC Studios. Getting the supersize orders are Grey’s Anatomy, American Housewife and Black-ish. That brings each series to 24 episodes this season.

Grey’s Anatomy, in its 14th season, is approaching its 300th episode. Ellen Pompeo plays Meredith Grey, doctor at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital. Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Initially titled The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport, American Housewife is in its second season. Katy Mixon plays Katie Otto, a mother of three raising her flawed family in snooty Westport, Connecticut. Produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios, the comedy moved to Wednesdays at 9:30 this season.

Black-ish shifted too, to Tuesdays at 9. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross play the Johnson parents in this Kenya Barris-created comedy. Black-ish is in its fourth season.