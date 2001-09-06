ABC strikes Grass Valley digital deal

ABC's Owned Television Stations Group has agreed to buy $15 million worth of Grass Valley Group digital news production equipment over three years.

The deal includes the purchase of GVG servers and Vibrint

nonlinear editing systems to satisfy ABC's requirements for digital production, storage and automated playout.

The network will initially deploy the GVG equipment in New York (WABC-TV) and Chicago (WLS-TV).

- Michael Grotticelli