ABC strikes Grass Valley digital deal
ABC's Owned Television Stations Group has agreed to buy $15 million worth of Grass Valley Group digital news production equipment over three years.
The deal includes the purchase of GVG servers and Vibrint
nonlinear editing systems to satisfy ABC's requirements for digital production, storage and automated playout.
The network will initially deploy the GVG equipment in New York (WABC-TV) and Chicago (WLS-TV).
- Michael Grotticelli
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.