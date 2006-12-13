ABC To Stream Hot Topics From The View

ABC is bringing its ladies of The View online, streaming clips of the talk show's opening "hot topics" segments on ABC.com. Snippets of the show will be available for free on its section of ABC.com following each weekday's live show, which airs at 11:00 a.m. This marks the first time ABC has streamed that segment of the show.

"Hot topics," which airs over a couple of segments in roughly the first 15 minutes of the show features the View hosts discussing and debating issues of the day, including current events and entertainment news. The host chat has helped the show to ratings jumps in its current tenth season. This year's November sweeps were the show's highest-rated ever.The hot topic segments have received particular notice of late - especially online - for incidents involving View co-host Rosie O'Donnell. Various entertainment blogs have written about a dissatisfied on air phone call Kelly Ripa made to O'Donnell after O'Donnell characterized a remark Ripa made towards Clay Aiken as homophobic. Ripa had chastised Aiken, who has not publicly stated his sexual orientation, for putting his hand over her mouth. Also, several websites and blogs have posted video of O'Donnell speaking faux Chinese to explain that an earlier appearance by a drunken Danny DeVito had made headlines around the world. Her comments prompted a letter from New York City Councilman John C. Liu saying the remarks were derogatory. O'Donnell's spokesperson told the Daily News they were meant as a joke.