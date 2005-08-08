ABC to Stones: Start Me Up

The Rolling Stones are gathering moss after all…Randy Moss, that is.

Perhaps feeling nostalgic as it enters its last season of Monday Night Football, ABC will use music and video clips from the ageless rock band in MNF promo campaigns and in-game highlight and tease packages throughout the year.

The deal also includes ABC using Rolling Stones tour footage as part of the Sept. 8 one-hour pre-game show, NFL Opening Kickoff 2005, which airs at 8 p.m. ABC follows with the season-opening Monday night contest between the New England Patriots and Randy Moss and the Oakland Raiders at 9 p.m.

ABC will use music from the band’s new album, A Bigger Bang, as well as classic hits.

Aiming significantly lower in demographics, CBS has announced it will use music from the Dave Matthews Band in promo spots this season.