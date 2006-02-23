ABC Still Tops Sweeps
By Anne Becker
Through Feb. 21, day 20 of the 28-day sweeps period, ABC was still No. 1, with an average 5.8 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo and 15,624 total viewers.
But ABC’s lead over NBC is less than it was a week ago, now that another week of ratings has diluted the bump the network initially received from strong Super Bowl numbers.
NBC through Feb. 21 averaged a 5.0/12 in the demo, Fox averaged a 4.5/11, CBS averaged a 3.5/9, The WB averaged a 1.4/3 and UPN averaged a 1.1/3.
Fox’s numbers are likely to rise a bit due to its juggernaut American Idol, which continues to hammer NBC’s Olympic Games.
