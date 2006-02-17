ABC Still Out Front in Sweeps

According to NTI numbers through Wednesday, Feb. 15, ABC ranks at the top in the coveted 18-49 demo with an average 6.5 rating /16 share. That number includes Super Bowl ratings; when those are taken out, the network has a 3.9/10. In households, ABC is also on top with a 9.9/15 for this year’s ratings period, up from a 6.4/10 for 2005. The network also holds the top spot in total viewers with 17.4 million this period versus 2005, when it had only 9.8 million.

NBC barely edges into second place with an average 4.6 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo, a jump of only 1.0 from last year’s 3.6 rating/9 share, when the Peacock didn’t have an Olympics. This year’s Games have given the network an 8.6/13 in households as compared to last year, when it averaged a 6.8/11. In total viewers, the network is at 13.9 million this year, compared with an even 10 million for the 2005 sweeps.

In third place in the 18-49 demo—though nearly in a dead heat with NBC—Fox averages a 4.5 rating /11 share. In 2005, when Fox had the Super Bowl, it averaged an 8.0/20, but a 3.9/10 without factoring in the big game. The network comes in fourth in households with a 6.4/10, down significantly from last year’s 10.5/16. In total viewers, where Fox is also in fourth place, numbers were down significantly at 10.9 million in 2006, from 19.5 in 2005.

CBS checks in fourth in the 18-49 demo with a 3.7/9, almost on par with last year’s 3.9/10. The Tiffany network comes in third in households, though, with a 7.6/12, slightly up from its 2005 numbers of 8.0/13. In total viewers, the Eye is also in third place with 11.7 million, down slightly from 12.2 million in 2005.

The WB is in fifth place in all categories, with numbers that stayed nearly even this year compared to last. Its 1.4/3 in the 18-49 demo was dead even with last year’s, household numbers were 2.3/3 for 2006 and 2.3/4 for 2005, and total viewers this season to date are 3.3 million, down only slightly from 3.4 million in 2005.

UPN comes in sixth across the board with a 1.1/3 for 2006 in the 18-49 demo, slightly down from last year’s 1.2/3. Households so far are a 1.8/3, down from last year’s 2.2/3, and total viewers are at 2.7 million, also a drop from 3.1 million in 2005.