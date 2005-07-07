ABC Steps On Competition

In the Nielsen overnight ratings, ABC beat the other Big Four nets combined in the 18-49 demo with the first half hour of its Dancing With the Stars finale, then beat all six nets combined in the second half hour.

The show averaged a 6.5 rating/19 share at 8-9 to lead ABC to a win for the night with a 3.9/0. ABC also won the 8-9 time period with a repeat of last week's Dancing semifinal.

ABC soap star Kelly Monaco and her partner pulled an upset in winning the competition over John O'Hurley, essentially a victory of youth over maturity -- and hot Latin gymnastics over elegant ballroom steps.

CBS was second for the night with a 2.0/6, led by a 3/9 for a repeat of CSI: NY, just edging out NBC (1.9/6), whose top show was a repeat of Law & Order at 9 with a 2.2/6.

Fox was fourth with a 1.7/5 for two hours' worth of new summer drama The Inside.

The WB continued to get strong numbers from Beauty and the Geek at 8-9, again coming in second in the time period behind only ABC. For the night, The WB was fifth with a 1.4/4.

In distant sixth was UPN with a .6/2 for repeats of Eve and Veronica Mars.