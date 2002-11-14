ABC stations grab Brady bunch

The ABC owned-and-operated stations have renewed The Wayne Brady Show

for the 2003-04 season, Buena Vista Television president Janice Marinelli

said Thursday.

After clearing the show in 54 percent of the country, Buena Vista has slated the show

for wider rollout in national syndication starting next fall.

Since its launch in September 2002, the show is averaging a 2.2 household

rating and 7 share, according to Nielsen Media Research's weighted metered-market ratings,

which is higher than the average national household ratings of all other new

syndicated talk shows except King World Productions' Dr. Phil.

Although Wayne Brady on average loses three share points, or 30 percent of its

lead-in, according to Nielsen, the show is performing well in the younger female

demographics, Buena Vista senior vice president of research Lloyd Komesar said.

In some markets, Wayne Brady achieves a higher rating/share in the key

female demographics than it does in households.

For example, on ABC affiliate WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, the show scores a 3.0/12

in households, a 3.0/22 in women 18 through 34 and a 3.0/24 in women 18 through 49.

The Wayne Brady Show is produced by Enjoy the Ride Productions Ltd.,

executive-produced by Robert Morton and Bernie Brillstein and distributed by

Buena Vista.