ABC Stars With Dancing

ABC won a competitive Monday night Nielsen race, with a 4.4 rating/12 share in the key 18-49 demo.

That was thanks to Dancing with the Stars, which averaged a 4.3/13 in its first hour at 8-9, then soared to a 5.1/13 in its last half-hour.

CBS was second with a 4.1/11. Its top show was a new CSI: Miami, which averaged a 5.1/14 at 10 p.m.

NBC was a close third at a 3.9/11, thanks to Heroes, which won its time period with a 5.4/13. It was the top-rated show of the night. NBC also got some help from Deal or No Deal, which started small at a 2.9 at 8-8:30, but closed strong with a 4.2/12 in its second half-hour.

Fox was fourth with a 3.4/9, led by 24 with a 4/10 at 9-10, which was good enough only for fourth place in its time period.

The CW was fifth with a 1/3.