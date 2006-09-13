ABC Stars With Dancing

Watching Tucker Carlson and Jerry Springer attempt to dance is apparently a popular pastime with TV viewers.

ABC won Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demo in Nielsen overnight ratings thanks to the debut of the latest outing for Dancing With the Stars.

The show averaged a 5.7 rating/15 share over its two hours at 8-10 p.m. But after that, viewing fell off sharply for the debut of its drama, Men in Trees.Combining some elements of Ally McBeal and copying quite a bit off Northern Exposure, the new Anne Heche show averaged a 3.7/10, still good enough for first place. But it dropped from a 4.1/11 at 10-10:30 to a 3.3/10, suggesting that some samplers weren't sticking around.

ABC averaged a 5/14 on the night.

Fox was a competitive second at a 4.6/12, led by a strong performance from House at a 5.9/17.

CBS was third with a 2.8/8, getting little punch out of its Big Brother Finale (3.1/9). It's top show was Rock Star: Supernova at a 3.5/9 at 9-10.

NBC was fourth with a 2.2/6 for a Fear Factor finale that was no factor at all at a 1.7/5. Its top show was a Law & Order SVU repeat with a 3/8 at 10 p.m.

The WB averaged a .6/2 as it counts down to rebirth as The CW.