ABC Staggers Fall Start
By Ben Grossman
ABC will spread the roll-out of its fall premieres over almost four weeks.
Wife Swap will lead off the season Sept. 12, while new comedy, Hot Properties, will be the last to bow on Oct. 7.
Highlighting the schedule of premieres are the Sept. 21 debut of Lost in its new Wednesday 9 p.m. timeslot, and the Sept. 25 return of Desperate Housewives.
Following is ABC’s fall premiere schedule.
Monday, Sept. 12
8:00-9:00 p.m. Wife Swap
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8:00-9:00 p.m. According to Jim (one-hour season premiere)
Wednesday, Sept. 21
9:-10 p.m. Lost
10-11 p.m. Invasion
Friday, Sept. 23
8-9 p.m. Supernanny
9-10 p.m. Hope & Faith (hour season premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 25
7-9 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (two-hour season premiere)
9-10 p.m. Desperate Housewives
10-11 p.m.Grey’s Anatomy
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9-10 p.m. Commander In Chief
10-11 p.m. Boston Legal
Wednesday, Sept. 28
8-9 p.m. George Lopez (one-hour season premiere)
Thursday, Sept. 29
8-9 p.m. Alias
9-10 p.m. Night Stalker
Sunday, Oct. 2
7-8 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos
Tuesday, Oct. 4
8:30-9:00 p.m. Rodney
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8:30-9 p.m. Freddie
Friday, Oct. 7
9:30-10 p.m. Hot Properties
