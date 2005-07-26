ABC Staggers Fall Start

ABC will spread the roll-out of its fall premieres over almost four weeks.



Wife Swap will lead off the season Sept. 12, while new comedy, Hot Properties, will be the last to bow on Oct. 7.

Highlighting the schedule of premieres are the Sept. 21 debut of Lost in its new Wednesday 9 p.m. timeslot, and the Sept. 25 return of Desperate Housewives.

Following is ABC’s fall premiere schedule.



Monday, Sept. 12

8:00-9:00 p.m. Wife Swap



Tuesday, Sept. 20

8:00-9:00 p.m. According to Jim (one-hour season premiere)



Wednesday, Sept. 21

9:-10 p.m. Lost

10-11 p.m. Invasion



Friday, Sept. 23

8-9 p.m. Supernanny

9-10 p.m. Hope & Faith (hour season premiere)



Sunday, Sept. 25

7-9 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (two-hour season premiere)

9-10 p.m. Desperate Housewives

10-11 p.m.Grey’s Anatomy



Tuesday, Sept. 27

9-10 p.m. Commander In Chief

10-11 p.m. Boston Legal



Wednesday, Sept. 28

8-9 p.m. George Lopez (one-hour season premiere)



Thursday, Sept. 29

8-9 p.m. Alias

9-10 p.m. Night Stalker





Sunday, Oct. 2

7-8 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos



Tuesday, Oct. 4

8:30-9:00 p.m. Rodney



Wednesday, Oct. 5

8:30-9 p.m. Freddie



Friday, Oct. 7

9:30-10 p.m. Hot Properties