ABC Staggers Fall Start

ABC will spread the roll-out of its fall premieres over almost four weeks.

Wife Swap will lead off the season Sept. 12, while new comedy, Hot Properties, will be the last to bow on Oct. 7. 

Highlighting the schedule of premieres are the Sept. 21 debut of Lost in its new Wednesday 9 p.m. timeslot, and the Sept. 25 return of  Desperate Housewives.

Following is ABC’s fall premiere schedule.

Monday, Sept. 12
8:00-9:00 p.m. Wife Swap


Tuesday, Sept. 20
8:00-9:00 p.m.  According to Jim (one-hour season premiere)


Wednesday, Sept. 21
9:-10 p.m. Lost
10-11 p.m. Invasion


Friday, Sept. 23
8-9 p.m. Supernanny
9-10 p.m. Hope & Faith (hour season premiere)


Sunday, Sept. 25
7-9 p.m.  Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (two-hour season premiere)
9-10 p.m. Desperate Housewives
10-11 p.m.Grey’s Anatomy


Tuesday, Sept. 27
9-10 p.m. Commander In Chief
10-11 p.m. Boston Legal


Wednesday, Sept. 28
8-9 p.m. George Lopez (one-hour season premiere)


Thursday, Sept. 29
8-9 p.m.  Alias
9-10  p.m. Night Stalker


Sunday, Oct. 2
7-8 p.m.  America’s Funniest Home Videos

Tuesday, Oct. 4
8:30-9:00 p.m.  Rodney


Wednesday, Oct. 5
8:30-9 p.m.  Freddie


Friday, Oct. 7
9:30-10 p.m. Hot Properties