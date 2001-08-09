ABC spreads September debuts

ABC is going to use the whole month of September to roll out its new fall lineup.

The network will get its 2001-2002 season started with the Sept. 5 season premiere/Wednesday night debut of newsmagazine 20/20 and end the month on Sept. 30 with the debut of new drama Alias. In between, new drama Philly will debut Sept. 18, the second installment of The Mole and new drama Thieves will start on Sept. 21.

Jason Alexander's new comedy Bob Patterson gets going on Sept. 25. Fellow newcomer Jim Belushi comedy vehicle According to Jim, debuts on Sept. 26.

- Joe Schlosser