ABC Sports presents ... Toyota

Another cable original will get a second life on ABC, this time thanks to its

sponsor.

Although the release about the programs said "ABC Sports Presents" and makes

no mention of Toyota Motor Corp., the car company and maker of the 4Runner has bought time

on the network to air a condensed version of Outdoor Life Network's

Global Extremes: Mt. Everest 4Runners of Adventure.

Last year, ABC repurposed USA Network's quirky drama, Monk.

On OLN, Global Extremes is a 20-episode series of adventure

challenges across the globe, from desert running in Africa to mountain biking in

Costa Rica to a chance to climb Mt. Everest.

The show will be edited down to four hour-long specials. The first was

scheduled to air Saturday (April 12).