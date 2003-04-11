ABC Sports presents ... Toyota
Another cable original will get a second life on ABC, this time thanks to its
sponsor.
Although the release about the programs said "ABC Sports Presents" and makes
no mention of Toyota Motor Corp., the car company and maker of the 4Runner has bought time
on the network to air a condensed version of Outdoor Life Network's
Global Extremes: Mt. Everest 4Runners of Adventure.
Last year, ABC repurposed USA Network's quirky drama, Monk.
On OLN, Global Extremes is a 20-episode series of adventure
challenges across the globe, from desert running in Africa to mountain biking in
Costa Rica to a chance to climb Mt. Everest.
The show will be edited down to four hour-long specials. The first was
scheduled to air Saturday (April 12).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.