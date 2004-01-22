ABC to Spend More Time in Lap of Luxury
It’s more champagne wishes and caviar dreams for ABC, which has ordered four additional episodes of Life of Luxury, hosted by former Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host Robin Leach.
The special first aired on ABC in December, posting the network’s highest entertainment rating in seven months in the Monday 8 p.m. time slot. In the next go-round, Leach will get a co-host, for which the network and production company are now searching.
Life ofLuxury is from Andy Friendly Productions, formerly King World’s president of programming. Friendly is executive producer and Krysia Plonka is co-executive producer.
