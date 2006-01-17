ABC Spans the Globes
ABC took home the most TV Golden Globes with four last night, including best drama and comedy, while host broadcaster NBC tied with HBO at two apiece and Fox and Showtime each got one.
ABC's four wins were spread over four shows, Desperate Housewives (best comedy), Commander in Chief (best actress in a drama for Geena Davis), Lost (best drama), and Grey's Anatomy (best supporting actress in a series for a stunned and delighted Sandra Oh).
Although all four Housewives were nominated for best actress in a comedy, the winner was Mary-Louise Parker for Showtime's Weeds. She dedicated the award to the late John Spencer, with whom she worked on NBC's West Wing.
Hugh Laurie, star of Fox's sophomore drama House, won for best actor in a drama series.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association likes to give TV awards to moonlighting movie actors, which was reflected in some of the winners below, but apparently it isn't as hot about TV that moonlights at the movies. Somewhat surprisingly, George Clooney's critically acclaimed theatrical movie about television, Good Night, and Good Luck, about Edward R. Murrow's dismantling of Senator Joe McCarthy, was left empty handed.
And while Felicity Huffman was one of the wives shut out of the TV award, she made up for it with a best actress in a theatrical drama for her role in TransAmerica.
All the TV winners are listed below, ripped from the Globes Web site, and for more on the awards, check out bcbeat.com.
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
LOST
Touchstone Television; ABC
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
GEENA DAVIS – Commander In Chief
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
HUGH LAURIE – House
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES
Touchstone Television; ABC
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
MARY-LOUISE PARKER – Weeds
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
STEVE CARELL – The Office
BEST MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
EMPIRE FALLS
Mark Platt Productions/Aspetuck & Stone Village Pictures Productions/HBO Films; HBO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
S. EPATHA MERKERSON – Lackawanna Blues
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
JONATHAN RHYS MEYERS – Elvis
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
SANDRA OH – Grey’s Anatomy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
PAUL NEWMAN – Empire Falls
