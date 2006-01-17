ABC Spans the Globes

ABC took home the most TV Golden Globes with four last night, including best drama and comedy, while host broadcaster NBC tied with HBO at two apiece and Fox and Showtime each got one.

ABC's four wins were spread over four shows, Desperate Housewives (best comedy), Commander in Chief (best actress in a drama for Geena Davis), Lost (best drama), and Grey's Anatomy (best supporting actress in a series for a stunned and delighted Sandra Oh).

Although all four Housewives were nominated for best actress in a comedy, the winner was Mary-Louise Parker for Showtime's Weeds. She dedicated the award to the late John Spencer, with whom she worked on NBC's West Wing.

Hugh Laurie, star of Fox's sophomore drama House, won for best actor in a drama series.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association likes to give TV awards to moonlighting movie actors, which was reflected in some of the winners below, but apparently it isn't as hot about TV that moonlights at the movies. Somewhat surprisingly, George Clooney's critically acclaimed theatrical movie about television, Good Night, and Good Luck, about Edward R. Murrow's dismantling of Senator Joe McCarthy, was left empty handed.

And while Felicity Huffman was one of the wives shut out of the TV award, she made up for it with a best actress in a theatrical drama for her role in TransAmerica.

All the TV winners are listed below, ripped from the Globes Web site, and for more on the awards, check out bcbeat.com.

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

LOST

Touchstone Television; ABC

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

GEENA DAVIS – Commander In Chief

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

HUGH LAURIE – House

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

Touchstone Television; ABC

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARY-LOUISE PARKER – Weeds

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

STEVE CARELL – The Office

BEST MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

EMPIRE FALLS

Mark Platt Productions/Aspetuck & Stone Village Pictures Productions/HBO Films; HBO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

S. EPATHA MERKERSON – Lackawanna Blues

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

JONATHAN RHYS MEYERS – Elvis

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

SANDRA OH – Grey’s Anatomy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

PAUL NEWMAN – Empire Falls