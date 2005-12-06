ABC Soars With Seahawks

ABC won the Monday Nielsen overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo with a 5.1 rating/13 share on the strength of the NFL's bird battle--Seahawks vs. Eagles--and a repeat of Wife Swap.

ABC won every half-hour until 10:30, when some viewers bailed at the halftime of a game that the Seahawks led 35 to zip. CSI: Miami won the last half-hour with a 4.9 /13 to ABC's 4.8/12, though ratings for the live football broadcast could change when the West Coast returns come in.

CBS took second for the night with a 4.2/11 in the key demo for an all-rerun lineup of its strong sitcoms, led by Two And a Half Men (4.8/11) and CSI: Miami (5.0/12).

NBC was third with repeats of Las Vegas and Medium, and a new episode of Las Vegas, which was its highest-rated show at a 4.2/10.

Fox was third with a 2.2/5 in the demo for an all-new lineup of Arrested Development, Kitchen Confidential and Nanny 9/11, its top show at a 2.4/6.

UPN's reruns of its sitcoms edged The WB's repeats of its dramas, with a 1.2/3 for UPN to the former Froglet's 1.1/3.