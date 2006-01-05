ABC Snags Lots of SAGS

The 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild award nominations were announced Thursday morning at the SilverScreen Theater in the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles by Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo and E-Ring’s Benjamin Bratt.



Pompeo proved to be an appropriate choice, with ABC's Grey's Anatomy picking up three nominations. But William Shatner or James Spader might have been a better choice for co-presenters, since ABC comedy Boston Legal was the top series nominee among TV series with four nods (HBO mini Empire Falls also got four).

ABC tied with HBO for most nominations with 11 apiece, followed by NBC with 8; Fox and TNT with 3; CBS and Showtime with 2 apiece; and A&E with 1.

Felicity Huffman received the most nominations with three, two for playing Lynette on Desperate Housewives and one for her turn as Bree in theatrical TransAmerica (not to be confused with Bree on Desperate Housewives, played by Marcia Cross, who was not nominated).

The awards will be presented Jan. 29.



The possible envelope recipients are:



Outstanding performance by male actor, drama:

Alan Alda, TheWest Wing

Patrick Dempsey, Grey’s Anatomy

Hugh Laurie, House

Ian McShane, Deadwood

Kiefer Sutherland, 24

Outstanding performance by female actor, drama:

Patricia Arquette, Medium

Geena Davis, Commander in Chief

Kyra Sedgwick, The Closer

Sandra Oh, Grey’s Anatomy

Mariska Hargitay, Law and Order: SVU

Outstanding performance by an ensemble, drama:

The Closer

Grey’s Anatomy

Lost

Six Feet Under

West Wing

Outstanding female performance, comedy:

Candice Bergen, BostonLegal

Patricia Heaton, Everybody Loves Raymond

Felicity Huffman, Desperate Housewives

Megan Mullally, Will and Grace

Mary-Louise Parker, Weeds

Outstanding male performance, comedy:

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will and Grace

Jason Lee, My Name Is Earl

William Shatner, BostonLegal

James Spader, BostonLegal

Outstanding performance by an ensemble, comedy (there was a tie, so there are six nominees):

Arrested Development

Boston

Legal

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Desperate Housewives

Everybody Loves Raymond

My Name Is Earl

Outstanding male performance in a TV movie or miniseries:

Kenneth Branaugh, Warm Springs

Ted Danson, Nights of the South Bronx

Ed Harris, EmpireFalls

Paul Newman, EmpireFalls

Christopher Plummer, Our Fathers

Outstanding female performance in a TV movie or miniseries:

Tonantzin Carmelo, Into the West

S. Epatha Merkerson, LackawannaBlues

Cynthia Nixon, Warm Springs

Joanne Woodward, Empire Falls



Robin Wright Penn, Empire Falls