ABC Snags Lots of SAGS
The 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild award nominations were announced Thursday morning at the SilverScreen Theater in the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles by Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo and E-Ring’s Benjamin Bratt.
Pompeo proved to be an appropriate choice, with ABC's Grey's Anatomy picking up three nominations. But William Shatner or James Spader might have been a better choice for co-presenters, since ABC comedy Boston Legal was the top series nominee among TV series with four nods (HBO mini Empire Falls also got four).
ABC tied with HBO for most nominations with 11 apiece, followed by NBC with 8; Fox and TNT with 3; CBS and Showtime with 2 apiece; and A&E with 1.
Felicity Huffman received the most nominations with three, two for playing Lynette on Desperate Housewives and one for her turn as Bree in theatrical TransAmerica (not to be confused with Bree on Desperate Housewives, played by Marcia Cross, who was not nominated).
The awards will be presented Jan. 29.
The possible envelope recipients are:
Outstanding performance by male actor, drama:
Alan Alda, TheWest Wing
Patrick Dempsey, Grey’s Anatomy
Hugh Laurie, House
Ian McShane, Deadwood
Kiefer Sutherland, 24
Outstanding performance by female actor, drama:
Patricia Arquette, Medium
Geena Davis, Commander in Chief
Kyra Sedgwick, The Closer
Sandra Oh, Grey’s Anatomy
Mariska Hargitay, Law and Order: SVU
Outstanding performance by an ensemble, drama:
The Closer
Grey’s Anatomy
Lost
Six Feet Under
West Wing
Outstanding female performance, comedy:
Candice Bergen, BostonLegal
Patricia Heaton, Everybody Loves Raymond
Felicity Huffman, Desperate Housewives
Megan Mullally, Will and Grace
Mary-Louise Parker, Weeds
Outstanding male performance, comedy:
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will and Grace
Jason Lee, My Name Is Earl
William Shatner, BostonLegal
James Spader, BostonLegal
Outstanding performance by an ensemble, comedy (there was a tie, so there are six nominees):
Arrested Development
Boston
Legal
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Desperate Housewives
Everybody Loves Raymond
My Name Is Earl
Outstanding male performance in a TV movie or miniseries:
Kenneth Branaugh, Warm Springs
Ted Danson, Nights of the South Bronx
Ed Harris, EmpireFalls
Paul Newman, EmpireFalls
Christopher Plummer, Our Fathers
Outstanding female performance in a TV movie or miniseries:
Tonantzin Carmelo, Into the West
S. Epatha Merkerson, LackawannaBlues
Cynthia Nixon, Warm Springs
Joanne Woodward, Empire Falls
Robin Wright Penn, Empire Falls
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.