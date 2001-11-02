ABC slates radio town meeting on terrorism

ABC News Radio and Citadel Communications air a special town meeting with Sam Donaldson on terrorism and the aftermath of Sept. 11 on Nov. 8.

Sam Donaldson Live In America: A Nationwide Town Hall

Meeting will air on Thursday, November 8, at 3:00 p.m. (ET). The special three-hour radio broadcast will originate in Providence, RI, and will feature a panel of distinguished guests, along with a live studio audience and listener feedback from cities across the United States.

Prior to the town hall meeting, Donaldson will be available for live web chats on www.630wpro.com at 12:15 p.m., ET.