ABC Slates Grey's Anatomy
ABC is giving new drama Grey's Anatomy a heck of a lead-in: Desperate Housewives, the network's biggest hit.
ABC said Wednesday it would give the drama an initial four-week run at 10 p.m. Sunday nights, replacing Boston Legal, which will return to the schedule with original episodes April 24.
Grey's Anatomy, from Touchstone TV, follows the lives of first-year interns.
