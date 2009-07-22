ABC Slates 'Eastwick', 'Brothers & Sisters' Debuts

ABC has finalized its Fall premiere schedule, setting debuts for Eastwick and Brothers & Sisters.

Eastwick will premiere Wednesday, Septemebr 23 at 10 p.m. following the Dancing With the Stars results show, Modern Family and Cougar Town.

Brothers & Sisters will return Sunday, September 27 at 10 p.m. in the post-Desperate Housewives timeslot.

With Eastwick and Brothers & Sisters slotted, ABC’s full schedule is as follows:



Saturday, September 5

8:00 p.m.-11:30 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”

Friday, September 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. 20/20

Monday, September 21

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Castle”

Tuesday, September 22

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (special two-hour episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Forgotten”

Wednesday, September 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars the Results Show” (special day and time)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Cougar Town”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Eastwick”

Thursday, September 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. “FlashForward”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

Sunday, September 27

7:00-9:00 p.m. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” (two-hour season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Desperate Housewives”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Brothers & Sisters”

Tuesday, September 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (in-season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars the Results Show” (regular day and time period

premiere)