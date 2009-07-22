Trending

ABC Slates 'Eastwick', 'Brothers & Sisters' Debuts

By

ABC has finalized its Fall premiere schedule, setting debuts for Eastwick and Brothers & Sisters.

Eastwick will premiere Wednesday, Septemebr 23 at 10 p.m. following the Dancing With the Stars results show, Modern Family and Cougar Town.

Brothers & Sisters will return Sunday, September 27 at 10 p.m. in the post-Desperate Housewives timeslot.

With Eastwick and Brothers & Sisters slotted, ABC’s full schedule is as follows:

Saturday, September 5
8:00 p.m.-11:30 p.m.    “Saturday Night Football”

Friday, September 11
10:00-11:00 p.m.         20/20

Monday, September 21
8:00-10:00 p.m.           “Dancing with the Stars”
10:00-11:00 p.m.         “Castle”

Tuesday, September 22
8:00-10:00 p.m.           “Dancing with the Stars” (special two-hour episode)
10:00-11:00 p.m.         “The Forgotten”

Wednesday, September 23
8:00-9:00 p.m.             “Dancing with the Stars the Results Show” (special day and time)
9:00-9:30 p.m.             “Modern Family”
9:30-10:00 p.m.           “Cougar Town”            
10:00-11:00 p.m.         “Eastwick”

Thursday, September 24
8:00-9:00 p.m.             “FlashForward”
9:00-10:00 p.m.           “Grey’s Anatomy”

Sunday, September 27
7:00-9:00 p.m.            “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” (two-hour season premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m.           “Desperate Housewives”
10:00-11:00 p.m.         “Brothers & Sisters”

Tuesday, September 29
8:00-9:00 p.m.             “Shark Tank” (in-season premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m.           “Dancing with the Stars the Results Show” (regular day and time period
                                   premiere)