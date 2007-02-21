ABC Slates Dancing Cast, Spring Premiere

Paul McCartney’s ex, Heather Mills, and three athletes will lead the cast for its fourth season of Dancing With the Stars, which will return Monday, March 19.

The show will kick off with a two-hour premiere from 8 to10 and will not eliminate any contestants the first week.

It will return the following week with another two-hour episode March 26, and then a results show will air Tuesday, March 27 at 9, during which the first cast member will be eliminated.

The scheduling will keep the bulk of the show from going head to head with Fox’s ratings behemoth American Idol.

Besides Mills, the cast includes:

· Boxer and daughter of Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali

· Singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus

· Former NBA star Clyde Drexler

· Actor and former *NSYNC member Joey Fatone

· Game Show Network personality and former Miss USA Shandi Finnessey

· Celebrity television and radio personality Leeza Gibbons

· Olympic speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno

· Former Sopranos cast member Vincent Pastore

· Model Paulina Porizkova

· Former Beverly Hills 90210 star Ian Ziering