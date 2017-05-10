ABC Signs On for Two More Seasons of ‘Modern Family’

Comedy Modern Family has gotten a two-season pickup from ABC, which will bring the series through a 10th season. The order covers 44 episodes, which will bring the total to 232 when the two-season extension is over.

“Modern Family has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand for eight seasons and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years,” said Channing Dungey, ABC entertainment president. “Steve [Levitan] and Chris [Lloyd] have created such endearing characters, and the cast is second-to-none.”

The cast includes Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell.



The show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.



"Modern Family remains one of the studio’s most prized assets and we are enormously grateful to ABC for this two-year pickup," said studio presidents Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman. "Steve and Chris are genius producers who created nothing less than a television classic, and they would be the first to tell you that their cast and crew are the best there is."