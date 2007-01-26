ABC Shuffles Wednesday Night Comedy Lineup
By Ben Grossman
ABC has shuffled its Wednesday night comedy lineup, moving both of its rookie comedies behind veterans.
George Lopez remains at 8, but rookie Knights of Prosperity will now air a half hour earlier at 8:30.
According to Jim flip-flops with Knights to kick off the 9 p.m. hour, with rookie In Case of Emergency remaining at 9:30.
The schedule change takes effect this Wednesday, January 31.
