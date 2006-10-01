ABC Shows Get New Websites
By Anne Becker
Disney-ABC will offer more than 100 new short-form videos on its shows’ individual Websites. The video includes trailers, original clips and music videos.
The changes are aimed at dispersing ABC’s video content to the shows’ individual Websites, instead of forcing viewers to watch them all on ABC.com's home page. The shows with new sites include Lost, Six Degrees, Ugly Betty, Grey’s Anatomy, The Knights of Prosperity, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and The Bachelor.
