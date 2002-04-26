ABC shows fight with The Bachelor

ABC still finished third (as it usually does) on Thursday night, but with

help from The Bachelor's finale, it was a far more competitive third.

The two-hour final episode helped to boost ABC's average for the night by about

30 percent, and the second hour from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. beat the NBC comedy block

of Will & Grace and Just Shoot Me, finishing second in

households and among adults 18 through 49 and first among adults 18 through 34.

During the first hour, Friends and Survivor: Marquesas duked it out, and

Friends won (with an original followed by a repeat) by almost two

household rating points, easily winning the key demos, as well.

At 10, ER was its usual dominant self.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research household standings: NBC 12.7/20, CBS 10.8/17, ABC 9.4/15 and Fox 3.7/6.

The 18-through-49 battle ended like this: NBC 9.1/22, CBS 6.5/16, ABC

5.2/13 and Fox 2.6/6.