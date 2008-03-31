ABC Sets Summer Slate

ABC has finalized its slate for this summer, which will feature the series or season debut of a total of eight shows.

The first show to bow is The Bachelorette, which gets the prime May 19 spot following the final performance show for the current cycle of Dancing With the Stars.

The Mole will return on May 26, and then June 24 is the premiere of Wipeout, a competition show hosted by ESPN’s John Anderson.

June 24 will also mark the debut of I Survived a Japanese Game Show, and then two nights later is the first installment of the ABC News documentary series Hopkins 24/7, focusing on life inside Johns Hopkins Hospital.

New dance competition Dance Machine bows June 27, and then July 20 is the debut for High School Musical: Summer Session, a competition series in the vein of the popular Disney franchise.