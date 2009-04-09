ABC Sets Summer Schedule

ABC has set its summer programming schedule, which will feature the return of Wipeout, The Bachelorette and I Survived a Japanese Game Show.

The Bachelorette will return Monday May 18, and will also serve as the lead-in to sophomore series Here Come The Newlyweds, which will return to the schedule May 25.

Alternative series Wipeout will be back Wednesday, May 27 with new obstacles and challenges. Fellow alternative series I Survived a Japanese Game Show will be back late in the summer, starting Wednesday July 8, following Wipeout.

The Goode Family, an animated series from Beavis & Butthead and King of The Hill's Mike Judge, will premiere Wednesday May 27, and will be paired with the Bob Saget sitcom Surviving Suburbia.

The Superstars, a re-work of the classic ABC show Wide World of Sports, will pit top athletes from various sports against one another in competition to determine who the top athlete in the world is. The Superstars will launch Tuesday, June 23.

Dating In The Dark will put three men and three women in a house, sequestered from the opposite sex. They will however be able to date, albeit in a completely dark room, and at the end they can select who they want to see in the light. Dating in the Dark will premiere Monday, July 20.

ABC is also burning off the remaining episodes of Pushing Daisies, Eli Stone and Dirty Sexy Money over the summer on Saturday nights. Daisies will air May 30-June 13, Eli Stone June 20-July 11 and Dirty Sexy Money July 18-August 8.