ABC Sets Spring Schedule

ABC outlined its spring schedule Wednesday, highlighted by Lost moving back one hour to 10 p.m. Thursdays and pushing rookie Eli Stone out of the time slot.

Lost, currently anchoring Thursdays at 9 p.m., will come back with five more original episodes April 24.

ABC is still considering where on the schedule to plug in the rest of Eli Stone’s 13-episode order when Lost moves.

That same night marks the return of the rest of the Thursday-night lineup, with Ugly Betty and Grey’s Anatomy also coming back with five originals apiece.

Among other returning shows, Desperate Housewives is coming back April 13 with five originals and then a two-hour season finale, and Brothers and Sisters returns April 20 for four new episodes.

Samantha Who (April 7) and Boston Legal (April 8) will also return with six original episodes apiece.

As previously announced, ABC’s all-rookie pre-strike Wednesday-night lineup of Pushing Daisies, Private Practice and Dirty Sexy Money will not return until next season.