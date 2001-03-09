ABC sets Spin City for sixth cycle

ABC is recycling Spin City through another term, bringing the political back for its sixth season next fall, Reuters reports.

That will be the second season since original Spin star Michael J. Fox opted out to focus on his family and his battle against Parkinson's Disease. ABC and producer DreamWorks had already wrapped up negotiations to bring back Charlie Sheen - who took Fox's place - and Heather Locklear, all but assuring the series' return.

Spin remained solid in the Nielsen ratings even after Fox's departure. The series is ABC's second-highest rated comedy in the coveted adults 18-49 demographic, averaging a 5.5 rating this season.