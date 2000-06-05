ABC sets record

The official TV season and May sweeps race may have ended, but ABC's dominance in the weekly ratings continues.

The network won its 22nd consecutive week in total viewers and notched another victory in adults 18-49 for the week of May 22-28 (which included the last three days of the sweeps). ABC averaged 13.7 million viewers, 34% more than second place CBS' 10.2 million, according to Nielsen Media Research. The total-viewers win streak is the longest in ABC history.