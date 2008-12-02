ABC Sets Premiere Dates For 'Castle,' 'Cupid' and 'The Unusuals'

ABC Tuesday announced premiere dates for three new dramas--Castle, Cupid and The Unusuals.

Castle will air Monday, March 9 at 10:00 p.m., Cupid on Tuesday, March 24 at 10:00 p.m. and The Unusuals on Wednesday, April 8 at 10:00 p.m.



Season 8 of hit Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, March 9 from 8:00-10:00 p.m. The Dancing Results Show airs Tues, March 17th from 9:00-10:00 p.m. There will be two performance shows before the first elimination. The networks says the Monday performance shows will be two hours for the first few weeks, then will start airing as 90 minutes beginning March 30 until the finale.



In addition, ABC News’ Primetime: What Would You Do? will return on Tuesday, January 6 at 10:00 p.m.

Below are descriptions of the new series plus the network's midseason schedule.

Castle

Wildly famous mystery novelist Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion, Desperate Housewives), who is bored with his own success, learns that a real-world copycat killer has started staging murder scenes depicted in his novels. Rick is soon questioned by NYPD Detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic, “The Spirit”), a very bright, aggressive detective who keeps her investigations under a tight rein. Rick and Kate’s styles instantly clash yet sparks begin to fly, leading both to danger and a hint of romance as he steps in to help find the killer. And once that case is solved, Castle and Beckett build upon their new relationship as they look to solve strange homicides in New York – as much fun as one can have with death & murder. Castle is kept grounded by his Broadway diva mother, Martha Rodgers (Susan Sullivan, Dharma and Greg) and quick-witted teenage daughter, Alexis (Molly Quinn, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story).

Cupid

This series is a romantic dramedy about Trevor Pierce (Bobby Cannavale, Will & Grace), a larger than life character who may or may not be the Roman god of love, Cupid, sent to earth to bring 100 couples together before he is allowed to return to Mt. Olympus. As fate would have it, Trevor is under the care of psychiatrist and self-help author Dr. Claire McCrae (Sarah Paulson, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip), who is also dedicated to helping lonely hearts find their soul mates. When it comes to true love, Claire believes it’s all about friendship and compatibility, but for Trevor, heat and passion conquer all. Only time will tell who will win the battle for love.

The Unusuals

In The Unusuals it helps if a cop has a twisted sense of humor, because every moment could be your last. Just ask Casey Shraeger (Amber Tamblyn, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants), who started her day as an NYPD vice detective before unexpectedly being transferred to the homicide division. She quickly realizes that, not only does everyone in her new department have a distinct sense of humor, but also their own dirty little secrets.

Midseason schedule:



Monday, January 5, 2009

8:00-10:00p.m. THE BACHELOR – Two-hour Season Premiere

10:00-11:00p.m. TRUE BEAUTY – Series Premiere





Tuesday, January 6, 2009

8:00-8:30 pm ACCORDING TO JIM - New Time Period Premiere

8:30-9:00 pm ACCORDING TO JIM

9:00-9:30 pm SCRUBS - Season Premiere

9:30-10:00 pm SCRUBS

10:00-11:00 pm PRIMETIME: WHAT WOULD YOU DO? (Season Premiere)



Thursday, January 8, 2009

8:00-9:00 pm UGLY BETTY

9:00-10:01 pm GREY’S ANATOMY

10:01-11:00 pm PRIVATE PRACTICE - New Day and Time Period Premiere



Monday, January 12

8:00-9:30 p.m. THE BACHELOR - Regular Time Period Premiere

9:30:10:00 p.m. SAMANTHA WHO?

10:00-11:00 p.m. TRUE BEAUTY



Wednesday, January 14, 2009

8:00-11:00 pm LOST – Repeat of 3-Hour Previous Season Finale



Wednesday, January 21, 2009

Special 3-Hour “Lost” Premiere Event

8:00-9:00 pm LOST Clip Show

9:00-10:00 pm LOST - "Because You Left" (Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 pm LOST - "The Lie"

(Please Note: "Because You Left" and "The Lie" will air as one 2 hours show from 9-11PM.)



Wednesday, January 28, 2009

8:00-9:00 pm TBA

9:00-10:02 pm LOST - Regular Time Period

10:02-11:00 pm LIFE ON MARS - New Day Premiere



Monday, March 09,2009

10:02-11:00 pm CASTLE – Series Premiere



Tuesday, March 24,2009

10:02-11:00 pm CUPID – Series Premiere



Wednesday, April 08,2009

10:02-11:00 pm THE UNUSUALS - Series Premiere

Note: Friday nights will remain the same, with Wife Swap at 8:00 p.m., Supernanny at 9:00 p.m. and 20/20 at 10:00 p.m., and Sundays will remain the same, with AFV at 7:00 p.m., EM:HE at 8:00 p.m., Desperate Housewives at 9:00 p.m. and Brothers & Sisters at 10:00 p.m.