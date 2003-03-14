ABC sets FBI drama
ABC has placed a 13-episode order for Rod Lurie's FBI drama, Lines of
Duty, ABC's first series order for next fall.
The show focuses on a group of ambitious FBI agents as they root out
organized crime, sort of the other side of Home Box Office's The Sopranos.
Lurie, who became famous with his movie The Contender, writes, directs
and executive-produces the show.
It stars Leslie Bibb, formerly of The WB Television Network's Popular, and Leslie Hope,
formerly of Fox's 24.
Anson Mount, Jeffrey Sams, Brian Goodman, Michael Irby and Julie Ann Emery
also star.
"Rod's great strength is in creating memorable characters -- characters so
distinct and engaging that you want to see what they'll do next," said Susan
Lyne, president of ABC Entertainment. "In Lines of Duty, he's lifted a
franchise to the level of great drama. It's a show unlike any hour on television
today."
Lines of Duty is from Touchstone Television in association with
DreamWorks Television.
