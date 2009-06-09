ABC Sets Fall Premiere Schedule

ABC has pulled back the curtain on its fall premiere schedule. As usual, premiere week will be anchored by three nights of Dancing With the Stars September 21, 22 and 23. Premiere dates for Brothers & Sisters, Eastwick and Private Practice are still to be determined. The full ABC premiere schedule is below.

Monday, September 21

8:00-10:00 p.m."Dancing with the Stars"

10:00-11:00 p.m.""Castle"

Tuesday, September 22

8:00-10:00 p.m."Dancing with the Stars" (special two-hour episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m."The Forgotten"

Wednesday, September 23

8:00-9:00 p.m."Dancing with the Stars The Results Show" (special day and time)

9:00-9:30 p.m."Modern Family"

9:30-10:00 p.m."Cougar Town"

Thursday, September 24

8:00-9:00 p.m."Flash Forward"

9:00-10:00 p.m."Grey's Anatomy"

Sunday, September 27

7:00-9:00 p.m."Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (two-hour season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m."Desperate Housewives"

Tuesday, September 29

8:00-9:00 p.m."Shark Tank" (returns to its regular timeslot after being preempted the week prior)

9:00-10:00 p.m."Dancing with the Stars The Results Show" (regular day and time period premiere)

Wednesday, September 30

8:00-8:30 p.m."Hank"

8:30-9:00 p.m."The Middle"

Sunday, October 4

7:00-8:00 p.m."America's Funniest Home Videos"

Friday, October 9

8:00-10:00 p.m."Ugly Betty" (two-hour season premiere)

Friday, October 16

8:00-9:00 p.m."Supernanny"