ABC Sets Dates For 'Bachelor,' 'True Beauty'

ABC has circled Monday, Jan. 5 as the night to bring back The Bachelor and launch True Beauty.

The Bachelor will air for two hours that night from 8-10 p.m., though it will regularly occupy just a 90-minute timeslot from 8-9:30 p.m..

True Beauty, a new reality show from Ashton Kutcher and Tyra Banks, will air at 10 p.m., its regular, 60-minute timeslot on Mondays.



The network will hope The Bachelor’s audience will stick around for the rookie that ABC has called “a beauty pageant unlike any you’ve ever seen.”