ABC Sets Comedy Banquet for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, ABC is giving thanks for its comedies. The network will use the holiday to promote its lineup, airing plenty of Thanksgiving-themed shows, Thanksgiving specials, and a comedy marathon on Thanksgiving Day.

Starting at 11 a.m., ABC will kick off with an episode of Hope & Faith featuring Regis Philbin as a used car salesman. The day continues with rebroadcasts of Thanksgiving episodes of I’m With Her, 8 Simple Rules, Married to the Kellys, Less Than Perfect, Life with Bonnie, According to Jim and It’s All Relative.

In prime time, ABC will air My Wife and Kids, George Lopez and According to Jim, finishing up with another episode of Hope & Faith.