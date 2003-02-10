ABC set to air Front Line reality

ABC will air six episodes of prime-time reality series Profiles from the

Front Line starting Thursday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. and running through April

3.

The show, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Bertram van Munster, puts

reporters and producers side-by-side with American troops fighting terrorism in

central Asia.

The show is a production of Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Profiles

Television Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

ABC recently scored huge ratings with a special edition of 20/20 on

Michael Jackson, which ran last Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The show gave ABC a February sweeps win on Thursday night for the first time

in 12 years.