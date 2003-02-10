ABC set to air Front Line reality
ABC will air six episodes of prime-time reality series Profiles from the
Front Line starting Thursday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. and running through April
3.
The show, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Bertram van Munster, puts
reporters and producers side-by-side with American troops fighting terrorism in
central Asia.
The show is a production of Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Profiles
Television Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.
ABC recently scored huge ratings with a special edition of 20/20 on
Michael Jackson, which ran last Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The show gave ABC a February sweeps win on Thursday night for the first time
in 12 years.
