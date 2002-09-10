ABC seizes Monday night
With the return of Monday Night Football, ABC got just the boost it
needed to capture the night, according to the fast affiliate ratings issued by
Nielsen Media Research.
In fact, it was an all-live prime time for ABC, starting with the premieres
of The Drew Carey Show at 8 p.m. and Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 8:30 p.m.
With all of the live fare, ABC won every half-hour from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in households,
total viewers and across the key adult demos (18 through 49, 25 through 54 and
18 through 34).
CBS was second in households and the key demos throughout the night with its
usual Monday-night comedy lineup and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.
NBC (Fear Factor, Third Watch and Crossing Jordan) and Fox
(which repeated two magic specials) battled to stay out of fourth. The Peacock
edged Fox in households by one-tenth of a rating point and the two networks
ended in a tie for third among adults 25 through 54. Fox had the edge with
adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34.
For the night, the household numbers: ABC 11.1/18, CBS 8.3/13, NBC 4.1/7 and
Fox 4.0/7.
Adults 18 through 49: ABC 7.2/20, CBS 4.0/11, Fox 2.6/7 and NBC 2.3/6.
Adults 25 through 54: ABC 7.7/19; CBS 5.0/12; NBC and Fox 2.4/6.
Adults 18 through 34: ABC 6.8/21, Fox 2.7/9, CBS 2.7/8 and NBC 2.3/7.
