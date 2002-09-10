ABC seizes Monday night

With the return of Monday Night Football, ABC got just the boost it

needed to capture the night, according to the fast affiliate ratings issued by

Nielsen Media Research.

In fact, it was an all-live prime time for ABC, starting with the premieres

of The Drew Carey Show at 8 p.m. and Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 8:30 p.m.

With all of the live fare, ABC won every half-hour from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in households,

total viewers and across the key adult demos (18 through 49, 25 through 54 and

18 through 34).

CBS was second in households and the key demos throughout the night with its

usual Monday-night comedy lineup and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

NBC (Fear Factor, Third Watch and Crossing Jordan) and Fox

(which repeated two magic specials) battled to stay out of fourth. The Peacock

edged Fox in households by one-tenth of a rating point and the two networks

ended in a tie for third among adults 25 through 54. Fox had the edge with

adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34.

For the night, the household numbers: ABC 11.1/18, CBS 8.3/13, NBC 4.1/7 and

Fox 4.0/7.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 7.2/20, CBS 4.0/11, Fox 2.6/7 and NBC 2.3/6.

Adults 25 through 54: ABC 7.7/19; CBS 5.0/12; NBC and Fox 2.4/6.

Adults 18 through 34: ABC 6.8/21, Fox 2.7/9, CBS 2.7/8 and NBC 2.3/7.