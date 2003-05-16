ABC seeks Olympic gold

Money, that is: ABC asked its TV affiliates last week to make a financial

contribution toward the network's upcoming bid for the U.S. TV rights to the

2010 and 2012 Olympic Games, which are being auctioned in a package June 5 by the

International Olympic Committee.

Sources said the network's proposal is similar to the Olympic payment

mechanism set up by NBC and its affiliates -- a combination of cash (deducted

from compensation payments) and ad inventory.

The cash and inventory add up to a $200 million contribution, sources said.

All four of the major TV networks are expected to make bids, and all are expected

to ask for some affiliate help.

Conveniently, the CBS affiliate meeting takes place just after Memorial Day,

about 10 days before the bids are due.