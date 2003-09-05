ABC scores on Thursday
ABC pummeled the competition Thursday night with the pro-football season
opener, which won across the key ratings categories.
CBS was second in most categories with CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (two episodes) and
Without a Trace.
NBC (two episodes of Friends, Will & Grace, Scrubs
and ER) was third, and Fox (Stupid Behavior and Temptation
Island 3) was fourth.
For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate averages, total viewers:
ABC 16.2 million, CBS 11.8 million, NBC 7.8 million and Fox, 4.9 million.
Adults 18-49: ABC 6.5 rating/19 share, CBS 3.5/10, NBC 3.4/10 and Fox 2.2/7.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.3 rating/7 share
(households) with wrestling, while The WB Television Network did a 2.3/4 with The Jamie Kennedy
Experiment and What I Like About You.
