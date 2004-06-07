ABC Scores with NBA

ABC won the night handily Sunday on the strength of its coverage of the first game of the National Basketball Association Finals.

Its prime time average in the key 18-49 demo according to Nielsen overnight numbers was a 4.7 rating/14 share. The game averaged a 5.3/14 at 9-11. ABC says the game, in which the Pistons upset the Lakers, also delivered 45% more households than last year's game on of the championship series, which featured New Jersey and San Antonio.

ABC won every half hour in the demo with America's Funniest Home Videos, a pre-game special and the game itself. The other big, live event of the night was CBS' broadcast of the Tony awards, but in a one-or-one matchup, Tony was no match for Kobe, with the Tony's averaging a 1.5/4.

NBC was second for the night with a 2.6/7 for Dateline, a repeat of Law & Order and a new outing for Crossing Jordan. Fox came in third with a 2.2/7 for Oliver Beene, King of the Hill, Simpsons, Arrested Development (twice) and Malcolm in the Middle.

CBS had the Tony, but not the ratings, coming in fourth for the night, although 60 Minutes did edge out Fox for second in the 7-8 time period.

The WB was fifth with a 1/3 for Steve Harvey's Big Time and a repeat of the two-hour spring premiere of its appropriately named summer show, Summerland. The Spelling drama airs Tuesday at 9 and will get another Sunday repurposing June 13, after which it will contine to run repeats of the Tuesday episode the following Monday at 9.

UPN does not program Sunday nights.

