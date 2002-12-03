ABC scores Monday-night win

Driven by Monday Night Football, ABC won the prime time

ratings race across the key categories.

At 8 p.m. EST, Monk was second in households with a huge male audience

apparently settling in for the game.

Monk won men 25 through 54, but the women were elsewhere, and the show

was fourth among adults 18 through 49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34.

NBC's Fear Factor/Third Watch/Crossing Jordan lineup

came in second among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

With regular-lineup repeats from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., CBS was second in households

for the night and third in the key adult demos.

Fox was fourth in households and adults 18 through 49 but second among adults

18 through 34 with Boston Public and an outtakes special.

For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: ABC

9.8 rating/15 share, CBS 8.2/13, NBC 7.9/12 and Fox 5.7/9.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 5.8/14, NBC 4.9/12, CBS 4.4/11 and Fox 3.9/9.

Adults 18 through 34: ABC 5.3/14, Fox 4.7/12, NBC 4.3/11 and CBS

3.4/9.