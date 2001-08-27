ABC scores on Little League tourney

ABC scored a solid hit with its first prime time carriage of the Little League World Series championship game on Sunday night.

The game, with Japan beating a U.S. team from Apopka, Fla. 2-1, hit a 6.0 rating, 11 share among all households in Nielsen overnight numbers.

Meanwhile, Saturday afternoon's U.S. championship game between the Apopka squad and a team from the Bronx, New York, scored a 4.3/10. That was a 26% jump from the 3.4/8 ABC drew for last year's Saturday coverage of the world championship match-up between the U.S. and Venezuela.

- Richard Tedesco