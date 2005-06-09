ABC Scores Again With Dancing

To borrow from host Tom Bergeron, ABC was indeed "ready to rumba" Wednesday night, winning the Nielsen overnight ratings race in the 18-49 demo with a 3.2 rating/10 share average on the quick-stepping and skin-flashing of Dancing with the Stars.

The reality dance-off scored a 4.7 rating/14 share at 9-10, easily winning its time period, claiming top ratings honors on the night, and up strong from its 4.2/12 debut numbers June 1.

The debut of Fox's attempt to cash in on the CSI craze, The Inside, debuted to a lackluster 2/6, tied for third place at 9-10 and beaten by repeats of King of Queens and Yes, Dear on CBS, as well as by the fleet feet of John O'Hurley (Mr. Peterman on Seinfeld) and company over on ABC.

That came despite Inside's storyline about a serial killer and a women who appears to have peeled off her own face (no dancing cheek to cheek for her).

CBS was second with a 2.4/7 in the 18-49 demo on the night, led by a repeat of CSI:NY at 10, which averaged a 2.9/8 to win its time period.

NBC edged out Fox for third with a 2.1/6, though its debut of reality series Psychic Detectives came in fourth at 8-9 with a 1.8/6, behind repeats of Supernanny on ABC and sitcoms on Fox, as well as 60 Minutes Wednesday, which is being axed by CBS for low ratings after this season. NBC's top show was a Law & Order repeat at 10.

Fox averaged a 2/6 on the night, with repeats of That 70's Show and Stacked at 8-9 outrating The Inside.

The WB was a strong fifth at a 1.4/4 (double the rating/share of UPN) for reality show Beauty & the Geek and a repeat of Smallville. UPN averaged a .7/2 for repeats of All of Us, Eve and Kevin Hill.

