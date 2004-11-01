ABC Scares Up Sunday Win

CBS began Sunday night with a big number in the key 18-49 demo, but it was all ABC from there.

With stories about equipment shortages at National Guard units, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and a lip-syncing pop singer, CBS won the battle of the news mags second hand's down, with CBS' 60 Minutes recording a 6.8 rating/21 share at 7-8 in the demo to Dateline's 1.8/5 on NBC, the latter good for fourth place.

ABC was in second in the demo at 8-9 with America' Funniest Home Videos, followed by Fox with The Simpsons and the beginning of a X-Files movie (Fox won't air its Halloween Simpson's special until next weekend, when its young viewers and parents will be more likely to be candy-filled couch potatoes rather than out collecting the sweets). The WB was in fifth with a .8//2 for Steve Harvey's Big Time.

Starting at 8 and continuing 'til the local news, ABC took led every half-hour the rest of the way, with a 6.2/16 for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, a time-period-crushing 9.8/23 for Desperate Housewives (Attention trick or treating parents: The episode re-runs Saturday night at 10 p.m.), and Boston Legal, which held on to enough of that powerhouse lead-in to win its time period as well with a 4.8/13 against Crossing Jordan on NBC (4.4/12) and the end of CBS movie The Madam's Family about a real-life family-run New Orleans brothel.

ABC won the night with a 5.9/15 in the 18-49 demo, followed by CBS with a 4.2/11, NBC with a 3.0/8, Fox with a 1.5/4, and WB with a 1.1/3.