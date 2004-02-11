ABC to Say Bye to Blue

ABC has renewed longtime drama NYPD Blue for season 12. Next season will be its last, the network said Monday.

Creator and executive producer Steven Bochco, though, doesn't seem so convinced. "We are all in agreement that the 12th season of NYPD Blue should be thought of as our final season and creatively energize ourselves toward that end," he said in a statement. "Should we do brilliantly, and circumstances change, we would be delighted to revisit the possibility of life beyond 12 seasons. However, to go out after 12 strong seasons is great, as it's better to out too early rather than overstay our welcome."

Bochco is working on setting himself up for the future, with a pilot in the works at ABC. Drama Blind Justice, starring Ron Eldard, is targeted for midseason 2004-05.