ABC Saturday kids block tops charts

For the first time in more than two years, ABC's kids block Disney's One Saturday Morning ranked number one for the second straight among kids 2-11.

Scoring a 2.2 in this bracket from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, ABC outdelivered all broadcast rivals at this time including WB (2.1), Fox (1.8) and CBS (1.7).

ABC's recent dominance indicates past kid favorites like The WB's Pokemon may be fading in popularity. One Saturday includes the shows Lloyd in Space, Recess and Teacher's Pet.